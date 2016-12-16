Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs

The Coast Guard is unloading the latest stash of cocaine nabbed from smugglers off the Eastern Pacific Ocean — all 26.5 tons of it. The Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Naval Crews and interagency partners took the drugs from smuggling boats found along the coasts of Central and South America. Boats suspected of smuggling are tracked by military or law enforcement, but the boarding of the ship is done by U.S. Coast Guardsmen.
CAMACOL distributed its Christmas food baskets to needy local families on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Hundreds of people lined up in the early hours of Wednesday in Little Havana to receive the free food baskets for the Christmas festivities.
Doral’s founding mayor, Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez, was returned to the office he held from 2003 to 2012 as he beat incumbent Luigi Boria Tuesday in a runoff election for the city’s top seat by a two-to-one margin.