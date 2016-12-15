Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat

The Coast Guard is unloading the latest stash of cocaine nabbed from smugglers off the Eastern Pacific Ocean — all 26.5 tons of it. The Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Naval Crews and interagency partners took the drugs from smuggling boats found along the coasts of Central and South America. Boats suspected of smuggling are tracked by military or law enforcement, but the boarding of the ship is done by U.S. Coast Guardsmen.