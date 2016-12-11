When is all this rain and wind and ugliness going away?

Yes, it’s gloomy and doomy outside. No, the rain isn’t going to stop.
Ar least not yet.
Saturday’s all-day rain continued into Sunday. Along with it: winds of 15-20 mph, a riptide risk along the Atlantic coast, a small-craft advisory on the bay and sporadic flooding.
But unlike Saturday, the rain is moving here and there and not sitting in one place, CBS4 meteorologist Liz Horton said.
“Cloudy. Rainy. But at least it’s warm,” she said.
Rain chance was set at 50 percent Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the low-to mid-70s..
Monday will be better, with a 20 percent chance of rain. Tuesday will be even better.
And then on Wednesday and Thursday ... Whoo-hoo!
Forecasters expect the sun to return in all of its glory.
12/11/16 410am - Breezy and showery weather continues today across much of South Florida. High risk of rips continues for Atlantic beaches. pic.twitter.com/8dDatXAu6f— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 11, 2016
