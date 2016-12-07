South Florida

December 7, 2016

We’re running hot and cold in Miami. Record heat giving way to cool front

BY MONIQUE O. MADAN

Miami broke weather records on Tuesday, with temperatures being the hottest they’ve been on a Dec. 6 in 33 years, forecasters say.

On Tuesday, the record high was 87 degrees. On Dec. 6, 1983, temperatures reached a record high of 86, said Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade.

“You’re talking a pretty long time that record stood. And now, a cold front is coming,” Kelly said, noting that it won’t last long.

The weak cold front is expected to hit Miami-Dade County on Friday. Isolated scattered showers are expected through the workweek, along with mostly cloudy skies.

On Friday, lows are expected to be in the mid-60s, highs in the low to mid-70s.

