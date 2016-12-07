We’re running hot and cold in Miami. Record heat giving way to cool front

Miami broke weather records on Tuesday, with temperatures being the hottest they’ve been on a Dec. 6 in 33 years, forecasters say.
On Tuesday, the record high was 87 degrees. On Dec. 6, 1983, temperatures reached a record high of 86, said Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade.
“You’re talking a pretty long time that record stood. And now, a cold front is coming,” Kelly said, noting that it won’t last long.
The weak cold front is expected to hit Miami-Dade County on Friday. Isolated scattered showers are expected through the workweek, along with mostly cloudy skies.
On Friday, lows are expected to be in the mid-60s, highs in the low to mid-70s.
