At La Carreta, Cuban exiles celebrate Fidel Castro's death

Dr. Jason Chatfield, vice-president of zoological operations at Jungle Island, talks about the process of performing a CT scan on Casper, the 19-year-old leucistic alligator, at Jungle Island in Watson Island on Friday, Nov.18, 2016.
South Dade High principal, Javier Perez, who lost both legs, and almost his life, to a drunk driver in April, made another long-awaited goal happen on Friday. Perez wheeled himself into Kendall Regional Medical Center to meet and thank the first responders who played a huge role in saving his life.