Winter is coming to Miami. Yes, it’s dipping to the 50s

South Florida will feel the 50s in the air early Monday morning. And we don’t mean Little Richard and “I Love Lucy.”
We’re talking about temperatures dipping down to 57 degrees in Perrine and 59 degrees in Liberty City, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Key Biscayne and Miami Beach can expect lows around 62.
The cool spell will offer up the lowest temperatures so far this season in the Miami area.
The weather service predicts less depth in the dip as we move toward Thanksgiving — down to about 63 for most of South Florida Monday night and 67 on Tuesday night.
Sunny days should reach 75 early in the week and 77 or 78 later in the week.
Along with the clear skies and cool feeling, expect a breeze of 10-13 mph and a rip current risk until mid-week.
Newbies from the north missing the change of seasons can crack their windows and keep the PJs packed. But for those of South Florida blood, whether by birth or adaptation, it’s time to boil the water to prepare hot chocolate, put on the sweats, get out the blankets, call that special pal (or pet), and prepare for some snuggling.
Because, baby, it’ll be cold outside.
