Flood advisory issued and rain expected soon. But then a cool change

A coastal flood advisory has been issued through 4 p.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.
The king tide and a powerful supermoon are teaming up to flood low-lying streets along the beaches and Intracoastal in South Florida.
Peak high tide will be through 8:30 Monday morning and from 7 to 8 in the evening.
COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY until Wednesday 4pm due to #Supermoon & Higher than normal tides @CBSMiami @Miamiherald #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/Vt5zKkkWuL— Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 14, 2016
Monday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 80. Those skies will turn dark and gloomy on Tuesday, with forecasters calling for a 60 percent chance of rain all day and into the night.
But there’s a silver lining behind those clouds. That rain will bring cooler temperatures.
Tuesday’s overnight low in South Florida is expected to drop to 62 and Wednesday’s high will be 76. The cool will continue into Wednesday night, with a low of 65.
Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center is watching a low-pressure disturbance that could develop into a depression later this week.
Broad area of low pressure expected to form over SW Caribbean Sea during next day or two. A tropical depression could form by late in week. pic.twitter.com/M4VDcQC71C— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) November 14, 2016
Comments