Will Halloween weather be costume-and-candy appropriate?

Dry trick-or-treating on damp streets.
That’s the maybe-this-maybe-that South Florida weather outlook for Sunday and, more importantly, Halloween Monday.
Few wet blankets douse fun the way sheets of rain can on the nationwide costume party and candy march. Rain works on the streets in Batman movies. Not so much real-life streets filled with Batman (and Batgirl, Batwoman, Batbaby, Bat-Dog) costumes.
But while the National Weather Service foresees “scattered showers” throughout Sunday and “isolated showers” until mid-afternoon Monday, Monday night looks like it’ll be partly cloudy with a low around 73. Windy, though — blowing out of the east at 14 mph with gusts up to 18 mph inland, 18 mph with 24 mph gusts in the beach cities.
So, secure those loose parts of your costume.
