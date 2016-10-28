Postal Service to unveil its latest Hanukkah stamp at a South Florida temple

Twenty years after the U.S. Postal Service issued the first Hanukkah stamp, the newest iteration of the holiday stamp will be introduced in South Florida — and it has a hashtag.
Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will host the dedication ceremony for the 47 cent stamp on Nov 1, the day the stamps become available. Participants are asked to use #HanukkahStamps online to talk about the event, which will feature U.S. Postal Service South Florida District Manager Jeffery Taylor as master of ceremonies.
Three rabbis — Rabbi Jessica Brockman, Senior Rabbi Dan Levin and Rabbi Greg Weisman — will join U.S. Postal Service Chief Operating Officer/Executive Vice President David Williams to dedicate the stamp.
The forever stamp features a menorah with nine glowing candles and a background of snow-covered trees. The new menorah stamp is available for pre-order at $9.40 for a sheet of 20. The stamps will be available starting Nov. 1.
The first time the U.S. Postal Service issued a Hanukkah stamp was 1996 in a joint issue with Israel. Like the most recent iteration, the stamp featured a lit menorah. The 32-cent stamp was re-issued until 2004, when it switched to a dreidel design through 2008. The menorah returned again in 2009 and another was issued in 2013.
If you go:
What: Dedication of U.S. Postal Service’s newest Hanukkah stamp
When: 11 a.m. on Nov 1
Where: Temple Beth El, 333 SW 4 Ave, Boca Raton
How: RSVP at usps.com/hanukkah and use #HanukkahStamps to talk about it on social media. Call 561-391-8900 for more information.
