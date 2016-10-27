It’s pretty windy in South Florida. Carry a hairbrush and don’t go boating

Watch out for falling palm fronds and hold on to your hats. Coastal South Florida is under a wind advisory for most of Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicts northeast winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph until 8 p.m. Boaters should watch out for gale force winds on the water. Swimmers, beware: This alert comes with a high risk of rip currents on East coast beaches through Friday.
10/27/16 1044am - #Wind Advisory in effect until 8pm for coastal areas along east coast. #flwx pic.twitter.com/RrkyAYBOcX— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 27, 2016
In addition to the wind, South Floridians should expect showers (there’s a 50 percent chance) on Thursday or thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
The winds and chance of showers will die down on Friday, but temperatures will remain in the low-80s.
