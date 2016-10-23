What perfect weather. Wouldn’t it be nice if it continues?

Ah, the morning nip that brings out a scarf ... the sweat not present when you walk down to the corner for pastelitos or toss the football at the sunny tailgate...
Yep, the Envy Us weather has begun settling into South Florida for its seasonal stay.
South Florida woke up to temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s Sunday morning. Palm Beach County felt the 50s, as did Naples.
Many locations across South Florida dropped into the 50's this morning! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/jDM9CdZbFn— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 23, 2016
The National Weather Service forecast predicts Sunday replicating Saturday’s clear, sunny, relatively dry perfection with highs reaching the upper 70s or lower 80s. This should continue through Monday and early Tuesday — chances of rain peaking at 20 percent, temperatures tapping the upper 60s — until winds pick up late Tuesday.
That’ll start a few days of gentle temperature swings, from nighttime lows in the mid-70s to daytime highs in the low 80s, with increasing clouds.
Keep an umbrella in the car, but don’t make a special trip back to the house for rain gear. Rain chances in the long range forecast peak at 50 percent on Wednesday and hang 30 to 40 percent the rest of the week.
So, come on, say it, it’s OK...this is why we live here.
Don't want to say today is nicest day in South Florida history... but I'm sitting outside watching college football. Not a cloud in the sky. pic.twitter.com/53AsvG4COt— Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) October 22, 2016
