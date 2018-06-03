A customer found small glass particles in this recalled children's hay fever nasal spray

A Weston company recalled one lot of its hay fever nasal spray used for kids because it "has been found to contain small glass particles."
That quote comes from the FDA-posted recall notice written by Apotex, makers of Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP 50 mcg per spray 120 Metered Sprays, used for hay fever in kids aged 4 to 17. The notice acknowledges small glass particles in the spray could cause a couple of problems.
First, "The glass particles could block the actuator and impact the functionality of the pump."
Second, "There is a potential for patients to be exposed to the glass particles and mechanical irritation cannot be ruled out. Local trauma to the nasal mucosa might occur with use of the defective product."
Translation: glass particles might rip up the inside of your nose.
The spray was distributed nationally -- Walmart says its available at "Walmart stores and select Sam's Club's" -- and is available by prescription. Consumers should look on the packaging for lot No. NJ4501, expiration date "07/2020."
Distributors or wholesalers who need help notifying customers or quarantining the affected lot can call GENCO Pharmaceutical Services at 877-475-5863, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
Customers with questions can call Apotex at 1-800-706-5575, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday thru Friday, or email UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.
