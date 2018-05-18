Parents sue Nicklaus Children's, renowned eye cancer specialist after two kids die

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
Linezka Torres took her four-month-old son, Lucas Navarro, to Nicklaus Children's Hospital with the flu. Three months later, Lucas went home with brain damage after a nurse removed the boy's breathing tube while giving him a bath at the hospital,
Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-f
Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas lis
Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.
The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage was Nov. 1-Dec. 15, but most Florida residents qualify for an extension to Dec. 31 due to Hurricane Irma. Here are tips on how to stay covered.
Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26.
For many patients, the idea of brain surgery can be scary. This may be especially true if the area being treated is near parts of the brain that control sight, motor skills or speech. Preserving function is what prompted neurosurgeons at Mayo Clin