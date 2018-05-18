Parents sue Nicklaus Children's, renowned eye cancer specialist after two kids die

The parents of Damian Creed and Salette Ruiz, both diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, are suing Nicklaus Children's Hospital and attending physicians for malpractice after the death of both kids.
José A. Iglesias
Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Health & Fitness

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Health Care

Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-f