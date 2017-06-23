New HIV clinic to open in Liberty City

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation will open a new clinic Saturday in Liberty City, where about 40 percent of the people diagnosed with the disease are living without care, according to Imara Canady, regional director of communications for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
The clinic, at 1498 NW 54 St., will help serve the predominantly African-American community and other area residents.
“We think this is a critical situation and we look at the opening of this healthcare center as an opportunity to both be a partner in the community [and] address the HIV/AIDS epidemic within this community and within the broader community,” Canady said.
For years, South Florida has suffered with some of the highest HIV rates in the nation. African Americans are statistically more at risk than are other racial groups for contracting the virus, accounting for 40 percent of people diagnosed with HIV nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Considering the impact HIV has had on the African-American community, Canady said that AHF has been working to open a clinic in Liberty City. This will be its seventh clinic in the county.
“This has been something we have really been working toward to really ensure we can be in service to a community that is in need [and] is often an under-served community, in terms of resources,” he said.
The clinic will provide free, rapid, 1-minute HIV testing, testing for Hepatitis C and information on pharmacy and healthcare services.
