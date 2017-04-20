Corrections agency scraps prison health contract

1:21 Parents grateful for their child's second chance at life after transplant Pause

2:05 He was the driving force behind Miami-Dade's needle exchange program

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation

2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

2:47 Prom fashion for Miami teens in need