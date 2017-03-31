Why older, low-income Floridians still worry about losing Obamacare coverage

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable Pause

0:51 'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

1:48 Florida’s first needle exchange clinic opens in Miami on World AIDs Day

2:01 She was born with HIV and now she teaches others how to live with the disease

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death