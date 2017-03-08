After two rabid raccoons discovered in Kendall, Miami-Dade offers pet vaccinations

After discovering two rabid raccoons in South Miami-Dade last week, county officials will host a pet vaccination fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus on 1101 SW 104th Street in Miami. Miami-Dade Animal Services will provide rabies vaccines and rabies booster vaccines for dogs and cats at a cost of $15.
The vaccination fair follows a Wednesday meeting of the Florida Rabies Advisory Committee — a panel of veterinarians, disease researchers and medical experts — that recommended Miami-Dade officials continue raising public awareness about rabies in Kendall and monitoring the area for new cases.
Lillian Rivera, director of the Miami-Dade health department, said state veterinarians will decide when to test animals that are suspected of having rabies and have been in contact with people or domestic animals. She said the health department is awaiting results for a cat and a raccoon recently tested for the virus.
Rivera urged Miami-Dade residents to report all animal bites or animals suspected of having rabies by calling 305-324-2400.
Comments