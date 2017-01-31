Miami’s first heart-transplant patient celebrates 30 years with new lease on life

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus Pause

1:58 Mother of baby born with Zika complications shares heartbreaking ordeal

1:15 Fighting Zika on the streets

1:32 Zapping Zika fears during pregnancy

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

0:44 Thieves steal over $200K in jewelry from mall store

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

1:58 Hatch: Disappointed with Democrats' boycott of vote on health, treasury nominees