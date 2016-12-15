More than 875,000 in Florida sign up for Obamacare coverage in 2017

During the first six weeks of open enrollment for an Affordable Care Act health plan, more than 875,000 consumers in Florida — and about 4 million nationwide — signed up for 2017 coverage, the Obama administration reported this week.
In Florida, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market had signed up the most consumers in the state through Dec. 10, with about 343,000 people selecting a health plan for the coming year. Open enrollment ends on Jan. 31.
Since open enrollment launched on Nov. 1, Florida has led all 39 states using the federally run ACA exchange at healthcare.gov, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS.
As of Dec. 10, about 4 million people had selected plans using the ACA exchange, including more than 1.1 million new consumers and 2.9 million renewing their coverage, CMS reported.
With the Dec. 15 deadline to sign up for an ACA plan that begins coverage on New Year’s Day, enrollment on healthcare.gov spiked this week when more than 700,000 people selected a plan — resulting in two of the busiest days among the four open enrollment periods.
About 10.4 million Americans had an effective ACA plan, meaning they were current on their premiums, through the first six months of 2016, federal health officials have reported. Florida led all states in the number of residents enrolled in an ACA plan during 2016, with more than 1.5 million people signed up through March, the last time CMS reported state-level data.
Obamacare plan selections in Florida local markets
- 53,177 in Fort Myers-Naples
- 46,005 in Jacksonville
- 343,473 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale
- 160,459 in Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
- 140,008 Tampa-Saint Petersburg
- 92,560 in West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce
* Data current as of Dec. 10, 2017
Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services
