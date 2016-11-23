OPKO to begin shipping new drug for kidney disease next week

OPKO Health, the biopharmaceutical company founded by Phillip Frost, announced Wednesday that it will begin shipping of its new drug, Rayaldee extended-release capsules, to distributors in the United States on Tuesday as part of its nationwide rollout to retail pharmacies. Rayaldee, which treats secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease and/or vitamin D deficiency, should be on pharmacy shelves next month, the company said.
The Miami-based OPKO introduced Rayaldee to thousands of nephrologists attending the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Meeting last week in Chicago. Rayaldee was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on June 17.
“The RAYALDEE launch represents a major milestone for OPKO,” said Frost, CEO and chairman of OPKO. “RAYALDEE is the first product developed by OPKO to be commercialized by our own marketing and sales teams, and represents an important contribution to the care of patients with chronic kidney disease.”
