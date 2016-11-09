Baptist Health likely to take over Marathon hospital

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus Pause

2:45 Increase in Parkinson’s disease over 30 years, shows Mayo Clinic study

3:02 Gov. Rick Scott declares Zika zone in Miami Beach

2:55 Mayor Gimenez reacts to Zika cases found in Miami Beach

1:22 Clinton calls candidacy 'one of the greatest honors'

3:04 Whiteside said he knows Dwyane Wade is going to come in fired up Thursday

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech