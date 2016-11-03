BTT Corp., a pioneer in brain research, opens R&D office in Aventura

Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies has opened an R&D office in Aventura for its proprietary brain temperature monitoring solutions. Company founder and president, Dr. M. Marc Abreu, leads the management team.
Abreu is a pioneer in research on body thermal energy and brain thermodynamics, having studied the subject as part of the clinical faculty at the Yale School of Medicine for more than a decade. He discovered the brain thermal tunnel, which enables noninvasive, continuous measurement of human brain temperature.
BTT Corp. develops and licenses proprietary, patented products that track brain temperature in a noninvasive way using the tunnel, which starts at the intersection of the nose and eyebrow where thermal signature patterns are captured from the brain. With that information, their scientists and researchers are developing diagnostics and specific therapies using brain-thermal modulation to help manage and treat various conditions and diseases. BTT is also developing subscription services to help manage and research numerous health conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and sleep disorders, the company said.
The company’s product line has applications to medical, consumer, construction, sports, military and other markets, the company said. Products include the FDA -approved BTTTM 700 System, a computer-based system for recording brain thermal tunnel temperature continuously and noninvasively during surgery and in other healthcare settings.
“Aventura is an ideal location to build a customer base and create national and international collaborations,” Abreu said. “We can draw from a wealth of business and technology talent and make global connections.”
BTT also has offices in Bridgeport, Conn., and Sao Paulo, Brazil.
