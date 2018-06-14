The second biggest cruise line is getting bigger. It's adding luxury as well.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is best known for high-energy innovation, with onboard rock-climbing walls and surfing on its Royal Caribbean ships and cutting-edge dining on its Celebrity brand.
Thursday the Miami-based company announced it will purchase a 66.7 percent stake in Silversea, a privately owned ultra-luxury and expedition cruising leader. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion.
The deal unites " two companies with bold, long-term visions for the cruise industry," according to a statement from Royal Caribbean.
Europe-bse Silversea U.S. headquarters is in downtown Miami.
“Silversea is a crown jewel, and the acknowledged leader in luxury and expedition cruising, two key markets that are poised for growth,” said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., in a statement. “Uniting our two companies presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand vacation options for guests and create revenue in strategic growth areas.”
Royal Caribbean also own Azamara, a premium brand known for its medium-sized ships and overnight port stays. It recently announced the addition of a third vessel.
