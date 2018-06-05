Royal Caribbean employee wins $20.3 million case for hand injury

During a two-week sailing on the Norwegian Sun in late March, passengers had to endure heavy construction to two decks. The sounds of heavy machinery, presence of chemicals and issues with sewage led to a nightmare experience for some.
In 2012, Darian Lipscomb, a now 16-year-old cruise fan from Virginia, signed up on Snapchat with the handle @CarnivalCruise. But now looking to get the handle back, the Doral-based cruise line surprised the teen at his home with a deal: One Snapch
A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain.
A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, sch
SeaWorld has added a virtual reality adventure to its 17-year-old roller coaster, Kraken. Riders can opt to wear the virtual headset and experience the new underwater adventure -- shown here -- or go without and experience the old-fashioned thrill
Krakatau, a 200-foot volcano, is the centerpiece of Universal Orlando's new water park. Volcano Bay has 18 attractions, including a variety of water slides, a roller coaster through the heart of the volcano, two rivers, two childrens' play areas,
The World of Avatar opened in May at Disney's Animal Kingdom with two rides -- one a thrill ride on the back of a banshee, the other a placid boat ride through a bioluminescent forest. The 12-acre land is the setting for Pandora's Mo'ara Valley, a
At Ninjago World, which opened in April, kids learn skills for young ninjas, like spinning and climbing. Then on the ride, they use hand moves to launch fireballs, lightning and ice at villains portrayed in 3-D. Hit a villain to score points.
Infinity Falls, inspired by South America’s rainforests, will feature a 40-foot plunge, which SeaWorld says will be the world’s tallest river rapid drop. On the twisting, four-minute ride on the jungle river, guests will experience the feel of whi
The Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival runs from March 4 through April 30th on Saturdays and Sundays. Florida theme parks are reshaping how they feed the masses by incorporating year-round gourmet dishes and hosting food festivals.