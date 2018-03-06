Cruising was more popular than ever in 2017 — and big changes are coming

From left, Richard Fain, chairman and CEO Royal Caribbean Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, Frank Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings, Arnold Donald, president and CEO Carnival Corp. and chairman CLIA Global, during a keynote address moderated by Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor & PBS's “The Travel Detective.” The cruise industry’s top executives discussed the state of the cruise industry in 2017 at the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com