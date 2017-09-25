Cunard Cruise Line’s new cruise ship will have space for 3,000 passengers. It will be delivered in 2022.
Cunard Cruise Line’s new cruise ship will have space for 3,000 passengers. It will be delivered in 2022. Cunard Cruise Line
Cunard Cruise Line’s new cruise ship will have space for 3,000 passengers. It will be delivered in 2022. Cunard Cruise Line

Tourism & Cruises

This luxury cruise line is building its first new ship in 12 years — its biggest yet

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

September 25, 2017 3:51 PM

In 2022, Cunard Cruise Line will debut its first new ship since 2010 — and it’s planned to be the luxury line’s largest.

Cunard, part of Doral-based Carnival Corp., announced plans for its fourth ship Monday. The new addition will also mark the first time in almost 20 years that the 178-year-old company has four ships sailing at once.

The yet-unnamed new ship will register at 113,000 gross tons with space for about 3,000 passengers, making it substantially larger than its three sister ships, which each carry 2,000 to 2,700 passengers. Cunard has signed a memorandum of agreement with shipbuilding giant Fincantieri in Italy to build the vessel.

The last time Cunard added a new ship was in 2010 with the arrival of the 2,068-passenger Queen Elizabeth. But the line has been growing in recent years. Last summer, Cunard completed a massive $132 million renovation to its Queen Mary 2 ship that included transforming the interior public spaces and adding new staterooms to the ship, built in 2004.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land
Volcano Bay, Universals new water park 1:55

Volcano Bay, Universals new water park
Jimmy Fallon's New York at Universal Studios 1:44

Jimmy Fallon's New York at Universal Studios

View More Video