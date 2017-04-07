We got off the cruise ship in Hong Kong, then ate some more

11:35 Family film clips shows one of the last U.S.-Cuba cruises Pause

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

1:26 "Chimp mom" raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

0:56 Man attacks clerk after credit card declined

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

0:27 Rhino iguana captured by Venom One in northwest Miami-Dade

2:34 Brazilian girl, 2, can see after surgery at Bascom Institute in Miami

2:03 Education secretary DeVos tours FIU

0:33 'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU