Anti-Trump group drops Carnival boycott over Celebrity Apprentice sponsorship

Anti-Trump group, #GrabYourWallet, has dropped its boycott of Doral-based Carnival Corp. after the cruise company said it would stop sponsoring “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” of which President Donald Trump is an executive producer.
The #GrabYourWallet campaign aims to hit the Trump family’s bottom line by encouraging buyers to stay away from companies that carry Trump merchandise, sponsor Trump-related entities or otherwise do business with the family. Cruise giant Carnival Corp. made #GrabYourWallet’s list after sponsoring the NBC show’s two-part finale earlier this month.
The episodes featured Carnival CEO Arnold Donald and were shot on a Princess Cruises ship. Carnival also launched the Celebrity Apprentice Charity Challenge, which supports the charities chosen by the contestants.
In a statement Friday, Carnival said it has “no plans at this point to be a sponsor for next year,” — not because of the boycott, but due to its own production of four TV shows on different networks. Carnival produces “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin” on ABC, “The Voyager with Josh Garcia” on NBC, “Vacation Creation” on The CW, and “Good Spirits” on FYI and A&E.
“[Sponsoring the Celebrity Apprentice] has been a very positive experience and we have been able to reach new to cruise through these efforts and dispel cruise myths,” said Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell in a statement. “Plus we were able to do some good things to raise significant funds with the charities involved in the show.”
