Carnival Cruise Line’s biggest ship ever now sailing from Miami year-round

During a weekend of superlatives, Carnival Cruise Line added one more: Its biggest ship in the company’s four-decade history docked at its new home in PortMiami.
The 3,954-passenger Carnival Vista sailed into Government Cut Sunday during the most boisterous celebration in Miami since a Heat championship, following the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Perhaps appropriately, the ship is an homage to all things “Carnival:” its hometown, its parent company’s ties to Cuba and its mandate to be “the fun ship.”
Vista is the first in Carnival’s line to feature a Havana-themed area, including colorful staterooms, a pool and bars designed with the Cuban capital in mind.
It’s also the first to have an IMAX theatre at sea, the first to offer a suspended biking experience on a track called the “SkyRide,” the first to offer a water tube slide and the first to have a brewery.
Innovation is the central component of the ship’s DNA.
“It really is the diversity of our guests that drives the diversity of the experiences that people will find when they sail with Carnival,” the line’s president, Christine Duffy, told the Herald last month.
The ship, which arrives in Miami during a season that has seen a massive influx of new cruise ships, will sail six- and eight-night voyages in the eastern and western Caribbean year-round beginning Dec. 3.
