How a Miami tech company and a Bill Gates-backed group plan to fortify teachers

It's becoming increasingly difficult for teachers to get quality professional development help. A Miami education technology company is doing something about it.

Miami-based Nearpod, which operates a digital lesson-plan platform, is partnering with a William and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed non-profit to provide free, high-quality, personalized resources and professional development to new teachers.

Nearpod and the non-profit, New Teacher Center, will work together to boost professional development for teachers nationwide, focusing on training in technologies like virtual reality and interactive polls, as well as digital in-class collaboration.

The program will kick off in California, where the number of new teachers with temporary credentials and lack of training has more than doubled since 2013, according to a report by the Learning Policy. Such shortages disproportionately affect students most in need of strong teachers, as the under-prepared teachers are located in areas with high populations of English language learners and low-income students.

"We are facing a teacher shortage and it is going to get worse. That's why now, more than ever, it is critical that we work together to get an effective teacher in every classroom regardless of zip code," said Guido Kovalskys, CEO and co-founder of Nearpod, in a statement. “Combining New Teacher Center’s long history of teacher mentorship with Nearpod’s work helping districts and schools transform instruction sets the stage for teachers to find success in the classroom on day one of instruction. Every minute counts."

Nearpod is one of Miami's fastest-growing home-grown tech companies, having raised more than 30 million dollars.



