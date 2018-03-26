Technology

She took home top prize — even without roasted grasshoppers

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlbergbiz@gmail.com

March 26, 2018 03:59 PM

Caribu CEO Maxeme Tuchman took home the big check at a recent global startup competition.

Tuchman beat out 19 other top teams from around the world at the Challenge Cup Global Finals, sponsored by accelerator and seed fund 1776 and Revolution, an investment firm started by AOL co-founder Steve Case. Caribu, a Miami-based education-tech startup, won a $100,000 equity investment from Revolution at the grand finale event in Washington, D.C., last week.

Caribu created a storytime app that connects families, even if they are miles apart.

