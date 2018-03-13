Amazon sold these power banks for 2 years. But they can get too hot

About 260,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks were recalled by Amazon on Tuesday because, while they bring necessary juice to portable electronic devices, they also can bring more heat than necessary.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-posted recall notice: “The power bank’s battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.”
And this isn’t a light concern. The notice says Amazon has received “53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.”
This recall covers product Nos. B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA. Product numbers are on the back of the power banks.
Never miss a local story.
Amazon is asking customers to stop using the power packs, sold from December 2014 to July 2017, and contact them for a full refund. People can either call Amazon at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or go to the website anytime to register the product for a refund.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments