Tech leaders to explore Reno as possible industry location

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 12:57 AM

RENO, Nev.

More than 200 tech sector CEOs, executives and government leaders are descending on Reno to see if the Biggest Little City in the World can come up with the biggest little blueprint for emerging technology hubs.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the inaugural VentureBeat Blueprint event runs Monday through Wednesday.

The invitation-only gathering will focus on crafting a plan for heartland cities and other areas that feel left behind by the ongoing growth of the technology industry.

Matt Marshall, who founded VentureBeat in 2006, said the rising costs in the Bay Area make Reno especially intriguing due to its close proximity to Silicon Valley.

