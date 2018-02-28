Utah lawmaker says state's charter schools need fresh start

The lawmaker who sponsored the launch of charter schools in Utah says alternative schools have fallen short of a mission to improve education through innovation and competition.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that Republican state Sen. Howard Stephenson of Draper said he's looking for a fresh start for charter schools, as their average performance on tests is no better than school district counterparts.
Stephenson has sponsored a bill that would change the membership requirements of the State Charter School Board to include someone with expertise in classroom technology and individualized learning.
The seven-member panel is currently defined in law as having two members with expertise in finance or small business management, two members nominated by the Utah Board of Education, and three members nominated by Utah's charter school associations.
