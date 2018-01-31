Sheriff son of Warren Buffett to donate $1.4M to county

A central Illinois sheriff who's the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett says he's gearing up to donate $1.4 million to pay for wide-ranging expenses from new software at the Macon County Jail to drug-related autopsies.
The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett, who runs a foundation, is giving 13 donations that need approval by the county board. They include $60,000 to help pay for autopsies of those who are suspected to have died from overdoses.
Buffett heads the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, a Decatur-based charitable organization that has given to other causes in the area.
Buffett was appointed to the sheriff post last year.
Never miss a local story.
Other donations include roughly $500,000 for a new jail management system and up to $265,000 to improve jail medical services.
Comments