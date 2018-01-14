Administration plan sees deterrence in new nuclear firepower

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump stops to answer a reporter's question after greeting military personnel during a visit to the Pentagon. Watching is Vice President Mike Pence. With Russia in mind, the Trump administration is aiming to develop new nuclear firepower that it says will make it easier to deter threats to European allies. The plan, not yet approved by President Donald Trump, is intended to make nuclear conflict less likely, but critics argue it would do the opposite. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo