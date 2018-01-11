Technology

Maine's US senators support effort to restore net neutrality

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:24 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say they are getting behind an effort to restore "net neutrality" rules.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say they support a bipartisan Congressional Review Act resolution to bring back net neutrality, which was repealed by the Federal Communications Commission last month.

Collins and King say in a joint statement that protections under net neutrality have allowed businesses in Maine and elsewhere to have equal access to the Internet so they can "innovate, grow and compete in the global economy."

Collins and King wrote to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in December to call on him to cancel plans to repeal net neutrality. Pai has said the move eliminates regulations that are unnecessary. It's an Obama-era rule that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

