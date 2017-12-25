Portland police chief gets protective order against watcher

An Oregon judge has granted the Portland police chief a stalking protective order against a man known to follow police officers and post videos of those encounters online.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Judge Adrienne Nelson granted Chief Danielle Outlaw the order that lasts indefinitely and took effect immediately after encounters with Eli Richey earlier this month.
Speaking from the witness stand, Outlaw says Rickey followed and filmed her while she was on-duty walking to her office. She says Rickey two days later followed her to her car at a downtown grocery store while she was off-duty with a family member.
Rickey's videos of these encounters were posted on YouTube, and they were exhibited in court.
Rickey says he stayed a reasonable distance away during these encounters.
