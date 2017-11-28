Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel?

More Videos

    Birds and planes don’t mix — so some airports are testing whether drones (with flapping wings) can scare flocks away. We take you inside a trial program in Alberta, Canada.

How to make money playing video games

More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. They make it possible for him to play video games and make a living doing it. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary.