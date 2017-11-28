Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel?

More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. They make it possible for him to play video games and make a living doing it. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary.
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith appeared before a House committee on Tuesday to testify about the data breach that has now impacted Americans. He apologized for the company's mistakes and talked about how its taking steps to prevent the same issue from happening again.
The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent.
The RoboCanes are bringing a brand new kick to the soccer pitch in 2017. The University of Miami graduate students program artificially intelligent robots to play soccer and face off against teams from around the world. Watch the U.S. Open for 2017 at UM on April 28 and 29.