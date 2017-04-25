Technology

April 25, 2017 12:42 PM

IOC creates advisory panel for cyber security after hack

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Several months after a confidential document in its investigation of Russian doping was hacked and leaked, the IOC has announced the creation of a new panel on cyber security.

The International Olympic Committee gave details of its Digital and Technology Commission on Tuesday.

Concerns about security this year prompted World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren to seek assurances before continuing to help an IOC-appointed group verifying his Russian evidence.

The IOC says its new commission will guide "the IOC's strategy for information security, including cyber-security."

It will also make recommendations for "an appropriate strategy for the effective, secure and sustainable use of technology" for the Olympic Games.

The IOC says the 13-member commission includes local police chief Jacques Antenen, who also works with European soccer body UEFA.

