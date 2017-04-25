Technology

April 25, 2017 12:33 PM

CarHopper, a booking service for luxury cars, raises $1.5 million, plans expansion

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

CarHopper, an app-enabled booking platform for luxury car rentals, announced Tuesday its plans to expand operations to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The South Florida startup also announced it has raised $1.5 million in seed funding, raised from a syndicate of angel investors, which will help the company expand product development and sales and marketing efforts.

CarHopper recently honed its focus to a more curated inventory, sourced from boutique luxury car rental purveyors. “Latest trends demonstrate that people prefer buying experiences rather than assets,” said founder and CEO Bora Hamamcioglu, a Turkish entrepreneur who founded the company in Miami in 2016. In addition to private jet services and luxury homes with other services, sophisticated shoppers now have easy and streamlined access to luxury cars with CarHopper, he said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
Moby microbe 1:25

Moby microbe
Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies 5:13

Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

View More Video

Technology Videos