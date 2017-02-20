Launch Florida initiative lifts off with 54 entrepreneurship and tech organizations

Launch Florida, a statewide innovation coalition representing 54 organizations, announced its launch this week with a mission to foster collaboration between entrepreneurs, policymakers, business leaders, venture capitalists, philanthropists and other stakeholders in order to share knowledge and ultimately grow Florida’s innovation economy.
Launch Florida represents organizations from coding schools to universities, technology associations to startup accelerators. From South Florida members include: The LAB Miami, Building.co, SFTA, Refresh Miami, eMerge Americas, SUP-X, Ironhack, Wyncode, LaunchCode, FAU Tech Runway, Startup FIU, Research Park at FAU, Palm Beach Tech, Palm Beach Code School and the Florida institute for the Commercialization of Public Research.
“We will be the go-to resource for elected officials to help guide policy efforts supporting an innovation economy, “ said Joe Russo, executive director of the Palm Beach Tech Association and Launch Florida co-chair.
By at least one measure, Florida has a lot of work to do if it wants to join the ranks of innovation powerhouse states. The Sunshine State ranked 34th out of 50 in The Bloomberg U.S. Innovation Index.
The organization will gather during the Launch Florida Summit May 18-19 in Orlando, coinciding with the Florida Venture Forum’s Early Stage Capital Conference. Learn more at LaunchFlorida.org.
Comments