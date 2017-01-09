Fear of overheating expands Toshiba laptop battery recall

Nobody wants a fire hazard in their lap. Which is why Toshiba just expanded last year’s laptop computer battery recall by 83,000 over concerns about overheating batteries.
With the 91,000 recalled last March, that’s 1.74 million Panasonic lithium-ion batteries in Toshiba Satellite laptops have been recalled. Another 10,000 sold in Canada and 5,000 sold in Mexico are also under recall.
This expansion now includes all such batteries sold from June 2011 to November 2016 with part numbers that start with “G71C.” In the recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Toshiba claims five reports of the battery pack overheating and melting, but no injuries.
Toshiba asks customers who think their battery might be in the recall to head for their website. If the battery is in the recall, the company wants customers to remove the battery (see photos above) and use the laptop only on AC power.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments