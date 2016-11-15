AT&T expands its fastest Internet service in South Florida

The race to deliver super-fast internet service in South Florida is heating up.
On Tuesday, AT&T launched its ultra-fast internet service in additional cities in South Florida, including parts of North Lauderdale and Weston in Broward County and Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County. It offers speeds up to 1-gigabit-per-second to Miami area homes, apartments and small businesses that are on its all-fiber network.
AT&T Internet 1000 service, previously called AT&T GigaPower, is now available to over 175,000 homes, apartments and small businesses in the Miami area, including more than 1,500 multifamily area properties, the company said.
AT&T previously launched ultra-fast internet speeds in parts of Coconut Creek, Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Cutler Bay, Davie, Doral, El Portal, Hialeah, Hollywood, Homestead, Miami, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Miramar, North Miami, Oakland Park, Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Tamarac and surrounding communities. Coming soon: parts of Aventura, Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Lauderhill, Miami Beach, Sunrise and West Park.
“A growing number of people are streaming content directly from their devices, and interacting with family and friends through live videos,” said AT&T Florida President Joe York. “For these reasons, we’re bringing our fastest internet speeds to Weston and North Lauderdale and their surrounding communities.”
AT&T Internet 1000 starts at $90 a month and is available in U-verse bundles. AT&T says with these internet speeds, a customer can download 25 songs in 1 second or a 90-minute HD movie in less than 34 seconds. The Miami area is one of 44 metros nationwide where AT&T’s ultra-fast internet service is available. AT&T has invested more than $900 million in its wireless and wireline networks in Miami between 2013 through 2015.
In the race for speed in South Florida, AT&T and Comcast have been duking it out, along with players such as Atlantic Broadband in Miami Beach and Hotwire Communications, a provider specializing in multi-family communities. Over the past 18 months, while AT&T had begun rolling out its 1-gigabit-per-second service, Comcast launched availability of 2-gig speeds in areas of South Florida. Google Fiber, the high-speed internet service that started to expand in some parts of the country, announced this summer that it is purchasing San Francisco-based internet service provider Webpass, which services residential buildings in the Miami area, as part of a new expansion strategy targeting multi-family buildings.
Nancy Dahlberg: @ndahlberg
