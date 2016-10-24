527 South Koreans to sue Samsung on Galaxy Note 7 recall

Hundreds of South Korean Galaxy Note 7 smartphone owners plan to sue Samsung Electronics over the fire-prone device.
Attorney Peter Young-Yeel Ko, head of the Harvest Law Firm said Monday that 527 consumers want Samsung to compensate them for the costs to visit shops to exchange their phones, for the hours they had to wait while transferring data and for psychological harm from using a hazardous product.
His clients include a consumer who claims to have lost thousands of pictures from a family vacation and another who drove eight hours round-trip to return the phone.
Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7 phone because it tends to overheat. It recalled replacement Note 7s after finding they also were prone to catch fire, the company stopped making or selling them.
