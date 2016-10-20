Comcast NBCUniversal hosting hackathon with $10K in prizes for media innovation

More than 150 computer developers and designers are expected to compete this weekend for $10,000 in prizes in Comcast NBCUniversal’s 24-hour hackathon.
Hackathon participants will be challenged to use software and video content to explore new technology innovations, with a focus on delivering richer, more personal viewer engagement for NBC News and Telemundo viewers and driving awareness of services like Golf Channel’s GolfNow, a provider of online tee times. Participants will have access to NBCUniversal content as well as platforms from technology firms in fields like Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Interaction
Hackathon participants form teams and over a 24-hour period begin to develop applications and compete for more than $10,000 in in prizes, plus the opportunity to pitch their ideas to NBCUniversal Media Labs. “Miami’s fast-growing tech scene makes this the perfect place to challenge next-gen developers who know how to engage today’s hyper connected consumers,” said Media Labs Chief Technology Officer Altaf Rupani. The hackathon will take place at Miami Dade College’s Idea Center.
More information of participating is at http://nbcuhackathon.com/.
