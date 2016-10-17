County not tracking ankle monitors at night, on weekends

The Hamilton County Corrections Department does not have any employees tracking ankle monitors after regular business hours — a fact that at least one criminal has used to his advantage to get a head start on fleeing.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2e0Fala ) reports that ever since budget cuts were made in 2011, there have been no county corrections officials monitoring the GPS monitors from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays, or during weekends or holidays.
Earlier this month, Christopher Padgett, a man on trial for first-degree murder, cut off his monitor and escaped around 1:40 a.m. He had a head start on police because no county employee knew he was missing until 6 a.m.
Padgett has since been convicted, but he remains at large.
Comments