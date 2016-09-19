Part of NASA rocket booster blows apart during test

NASA has released new slow-motion footage showing the June 28 test of a booster that will help power the Space Launch System, a rocket that will allow for deep-space missions including a hoped-for trip to Mars. This video shows the booster’s nozzle plug bursting. The plug is installed over the booster to prevent dust particles and moisture from accumulating inside prior to ignition, and shattered pieces were found as far as 2,000 feet away after the test finished
