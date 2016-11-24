Want to avoid the mall craze? Small Business Saturday promotes shopping local

The newly opened Brickell Wine Bank will be welcoming people for a free wine and spirits tasting Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The occasion to celebrate: Small Business Saturday.
The wines will also have special discount pricing for the day, said Rick Silverberg, who founded the business with his wife, Eileen. The couple hopes many will come out to support the “shop local” movement, which has become the antithesis to Black Friday madness. The Brickell location that opened this month at 950 Brickell Bay Drive is this mom-and-pop business’ second location in South Florida. Portofino Wine Bank in Miami Beach, which opened in 2003, will also be doing free tastings and offering specials from about 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The Wine Banks are not only boutique stores selling fine wines, craft beer, spirits and mixers, but they also provide an alcohol delivery service, which has grown to be quite popular. Many national services now offer alcohol delivery, too — Instacart, Drizly, Minibar and Klink, to name a few — but they all come with delivery fees. “Now with our new store, combined we are servicing over 40,000 residential units. With us, you don’t need to pay an outside third party, and we generally deliver within 10 minutes. And we deliver for free in eco-friendly electric golf carts,” Silverberg said.
Silverberg’s small business is one of many opening their doors for Small Business Saturday. Seven years ago, American Express created Small Business Saturday in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers during the busy holiday shopping season. This year, communities and shoppers across South Florida and the nation are gearing up to celebrate Small Business Saturday to show their love for all types of independent businesses — from retail shops to restaurants and bars.
“Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses, the pillars of economic stability and job creation in communities all across America,” said Maria Contreras-Sweet, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “This celebration helps bring vital activity into our nation’s 28.8 million independent businesses during the important holiday retail season. It’s our day to … give back to the locally-owned enterprises that do so much for our communities.”
Small Business Saturday is growing organically nationally every year, with many cities and neighborhoods planning a number of events around the day. Last year, 95 million consumers shopped small on Small Business Saturday, up 8.2 percent from 2014. In addition, U.S. consumers spent $16.2 billion at local and independent businesses on the day, the SBA said. Find more information on Small Business Saturday at shopsmall.com
Here’s a sampling of events planned across South Florida on Nov. 26, as provided by American Express:
▪ Shop Small in Coral Gables: The Coral Gables Chamber is hosting a community-wide event that features the downtown shopping retail and dining district, as well as the outdoor mall and The Village of Merrick Park. Mayor Cason will be issue a Small Business Saturday proclamation at Morays Jewelers at 10 a.m.
Location: Downtown Coral Gables retail and dining district; The Village of Merrick Park
Time: Proclamation at 10 a.m., events all day.
▪ Free Wine Tasting on Miracle Mile: Wolfe’s Wine Shoppe on Miracle Mile is kicking off the holiday season by hosting a free wine tasting for shoppers on Small Business Saturday.
Location: 24 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables,
Time: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
▪ The Market Miami at Paulie Gee’s: The Market will launch its monthly vendor market at Paulie Gee’s Miami. Shop your favorite local vendors while enjoying delicious pizza and beer specials.
Location: Paulie Gee’s, 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Time: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
▪ Main Street Festival — Miami Lakes: The Miami Lakes Main Street Merchants Association is hosting the 32nd annual Main Street Festival of Lights on Small Business Saturday. The event is free c and includes local school performances as well as a DJ, a meet-and-greet with Santa and a variety of children’s activities.
Location: 6709 Main St., Miami Lakes
Time: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
▪ Festival Flea Market Mall — Pompano Beach: The more than 350 small businesses in the Festival Flea Market Mall are hosting one-day-only sales and kicking off the day with a "Fuel Up Before You Shop Small" breakfast starting at 9:30 a.m.. Participants will receive bagels, coffee and other treats along with Shop Small/Festival tote bags while supplies last.
Location: 2900 West Sample Road, Pompano Beach
Time: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
▪ Cao Chocolates: Cao Chocolates and neighbors are throwing a Small Business Saturday party in their plaza offering discounts, food and drink samples to customers.
Location: 9800 SW 77th Ave, Miami
Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
▪ Shop South Miami: Shoppers should register their your American Express OPEN card and get double bonus points when they #ShopSmall. Shoppers can also visit shopsouthmiami.com and enter a chance to win a $500 It’s SoMi Shopping Spree.
Location: South Miami (the areas surrounding Red Road and Sunset Drive)
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
▪ Doral Chamber of Commerce: The Doral small business community is participating for the 5th year.
Location: Doral
Time: All Day
▪ Hollywood Beach Business Association: Businesses along the 2.5-mile Hollywood Beach Broadwalk will be celebrating Small Business Saturday.
Location: 1100 North Broadwalk, Hollywood
Time: All day.
▪ Chicks N’ Wings: Customers can stop in at Chicks N’ Wings for free breakfast and music.
Location: 10918 SW 184th St, Miami
Time: 5 a.m.-11 a.m.
▪ McAllister Spa: Buy any one product and save 50 percent on any second product of lesser or equal value at McAllister Spa.
Location: 1301 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
▪ Nana’s Baby Boutique: Nana’s Baby Boutique hosts store front event with music and snacks, along with 15 percent off storewide and an additional 5 percent discount to those who pay using Amex.
Location: 4377 W 16th Ave, Hialeah
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Comments