Miami’s small businesses see growth, more employees in year ahead

3:08 Spoelstra says Miami Heat needs its fair share of open court opportunities Pause

3:36 Dragic (sprained left ankle) out of walking boot

4:20 Spoelstra said Heat made Spurs feel them in 2nd half

1:56 Haslem says there's no bad blood between Heat and Dwyane Wade

3:04 Whiteside said he knows Dwyane Wade is going to come in fired up Thursday

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

5:16 Janasia Johnson during final performance

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets